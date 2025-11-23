DEDHAM, Mass. — We’re heading into one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and New Englanders know that weather can make or break arriving on time or not.

So what can we expect this year?

LOCAL TRAVEL

It’s mainly good news if you’re deciding to stay local for Thanksgiving this year. No major storms are going to prevent you from making the drive a few towns over or to see relatives in a neighboring state. However, a system is arriving late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday that may slow you down a little bit.

Thanksgiving travel weather

As of now, the biggest travel hurdle will be a period of steady, moderate rainfall, most likely occurring on Wednesday morning. Through the rest of the day, rain showers will be in & out across the region, and it will become very breezy. Don’t forget to grab a jacket either, it get’s cold quickly on the holiday itself and in the days following.

Return trips don’t look bad either! However, we will be watching for minor snow accumulation in the higher terrain of northern New England where lake effect snow is likely over the weekend.

ELSEWHERE IN THE NATION

For the most part, flight delays this week should be isolated, at least with regard to weather impacts. A round of severe weather in the South and light snow in the northern Plains may slow down some travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, but not significantly. If you’re headed to these areas though, keep a close eye on the forecast.

Thanksgiving travel weather

Return trips the following weekend are a little less certain. As of now, there is potential for a storm to develop in the Central US with impacts primarily occurring in this region on Saturday. The size and scope of the storm are not set in stone, but this is something to monitor if you have a return trip to make!

