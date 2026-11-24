NORFOLK, U.K. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the break-in at Prince William’s and Princess Catherine’s country estate.

The alleged break-in happened at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, in eastern England, Reuters reported.

The tabloid, The Sun, was first to report the intrusion.

The royals were not at the home, which Queen Elizabeth gave them as a wedding gift in 2011.

Their main home is Windsor Castle, but Anmer Hall is used for holidays and short getaways, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press said the two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

Norfolk Police said they responded Monday evening to “suspicious activity” and conducted a search using police dogs, drones and a helicopter.

This was not the first time a royal home was broken into. Intruders broke into the Windsor Castle estate in 2024 and got away with a pickup truck and quad. In 2021, a man was detained on the castle grounds, armed with a crossbow. In 1982, a man snuck into the queen’s private chambers while Elizabeth was in bed. They spoke for 10 minutes before she raised an alarm when he asked for a cigarette, the AP reported.

News of the break-in comes days before a documentary featuring Princess Kate premieres. It is called “Heal” and will explore her cancer diagnosis and the journey of recovery, People magazine reported.

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