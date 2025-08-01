Texas man accused of sexually assaulting four women in New Bedford in 2013 held without bail

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Texas man is accused of violently attacking and sexually assaulting four women in New Bedford in 2013, the district attorney said Friday.

Orlando Robles, 51, was held without bail without prejudice after his arraignment in Fall River Superior Court on Wednesday following his rendition from Texas, Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

Robles is charged with kidnapping, two counts of rape, nine counts of assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, assault with the intent to commit an indecent assault and battery and use of a vehicle in the commission of a crime.

The charges lodged against Robles stem from a series of violent sexual assaults on four female victims in New Bedford that happened between June and July of 2013, Quinn said.

Robles was a stranger to all four victims, Quinn said. Two of the women were attacked outside of their homes.

The first victim was walking home in June 2013 when a male offered her a ride in his vehicle, indicating he was on his way to pick up his child, prosecutors said.

Once the victim was inside the vehicle, he drove to a secluded area where he attacked the victim, choked her, grabbed her breasts, and attempted to further sexually assault her, prosecutors said. As the victim struggled and attempted to pull away, he began striking her in the head.

The second victim was attacked as she tried to exit her vehicle in the driveway of her home. Prosecutors said a male grabbed the victim by the throat, forced her into the vehicle, and raped her. He punched her in the face as she struggled to get away.

The third victim was attacked as she was exiting her vehicle outside of her home. Prosecutors said a male attacked the victim, grabbed her by the throat, forced her into the vehicle, raped her and fled.

The fourth victim was attacked as she entered her vehicle in downtown New Bedford. Prosecutors said the male opened her car door and punched her in the face. The victim struggled with the male, who then raped her and fled.

Robles’ truck was identified as being in the area of the fourth attack.

Police interviewed Robles, who indicated he was from Texas. He fled Massachusetts and went back to Texas the next day, Quinn said.

Robles was identified by certain victims out of photo arrays. Quinn said that DNA evidence linked Robles to the crime scene.

Robles is due back in court on Sept. 9 for a pre-trial conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

