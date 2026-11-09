Tewksbury teen accused of threatening to kill President Trump heads to federal court

BOSTON — An 18-year-old from Tewksbury is set to make his first appearance in federal court Monday after investigators say he made threats to kill President Donald Trump.

Trenton Touch is facing a federal charge after investigators say they traced violent and threatening content to several Instagram accounts connected to him.

Investigators said they first received information in September about four Instagram accounts allegedly belonging to Touch.

Man arrested on several firearm charges in Tewksbury (Tewksbury Police Department)

According to investigators, the accounts contained several threatening messages, including threats to shoot up a school and “kill Trump.”

Law enforcement officials also allege Touch frequently posted about mass shooters and referred to them as “heroes.”

During the investigation, authorities said they seized several weapons and other items from Touch’s home, including a revolver-style firearm, knives, a hatchet, camouflage clothing and a ballistic helmet.

0 of 3 Tewksbury man charged with making threats to kill the President Tewksbury man charged with making threats to kill the President Tewksbury man charged with making threats to kill the President

A special agent with the FBI’s Boston Division said Touch posed a “grave threat to public safety.”

Touch has already been arraigned on state charges connected to the alleged school threats. His appearance Monday will mark his first in federal court in connection with the alleged threat against the president.

A conviction for making a threat against the president carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

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