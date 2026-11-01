TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury man is facing multiple firearm charges after he was arrested during a search warrant execution amid an ongoing investigation.

According to Tewksbury police, 18-year-old Trenton Touch was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm Without FID Card

Possession of Ammunition Without FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Man arrested on several firearm charges in Tewksbury (Tewksbury Police Department)

Police say that on Monday, October 26, during an ongoing investigation into violent threats made on the internet, a search warrant was served on Touch’s residence on Grasshopper Lane.

When searching the residence, police found a revolver-style handgun and ammo. Police say that Touch did not have a proper Firearms Identification Card (FID).

Touch was taken into custody and arraigned in Lowell District Court and held on $50,000 cash bail. Officials say that if bail was posted, Touch is to be held to home confinement with a GPS-monitoring device and also ordered not to possess any firearms.

These are allegations. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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