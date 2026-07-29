Tewksbury police visit native recovering after Fourth of July shooting in Hampton, NH

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Tewksbury Police Department visited a Tewksbury native who was injured in a July 4 shooting in Hampton, New Hampshire, alongside his girlfriend.

At around 1:19 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to 29 Ocean Boulevard in Hampton, New Hampshire, for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tyshawn Cooper, turned the gun on himself.

According to the Tewksbury Police Department, Chase Perault, a 2021 graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School and former varsity hockey goalie, was celebrating the Fourth of July with his girlfriend when the two were shot.

“According to Chase, as the evening came to an end, the two were walking from Hampton Beach toward Seabrook Beach to meet their rideshare near the bridge. Unbeknownst to them, police had already received a 911 call reporting that an individual in the area was threatening people and was possibly armed with a handgun,” the department said.

“As they approached the bridge, the man—a complete stranger to both of them—told Chase and his girlfriend that if they crossed the bridge, they were going to die. Chase said words were exchanged before they continued toward the bridge. That’s when the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire."

Perault was shot three times — once in the wrist and twice in the chest. Doctors told him the bullets narrowly missed his heart. His girlfriend was shot in the arm and suffered injuries to multiple fingers on both hands.

“Now recovering at home, Chase faces months of physical therapy. His goal is to return to work in construction and get back to doing what he loves most—fishing and golfing," the department said.

“It was inspiring to see Chase in good spirits and surrounded by the love and support of his family. We know the entire Tewksbury community joins us in wishing both Chase and his girlfriend continued strength and a full recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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