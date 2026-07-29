Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chatham, police say

CHATHAM, Mass. — The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Chatham this weekend has died, according to police.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Main Street and Route 28 by Crosby Lane on Saturday, July 25.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by Medflight with serious injuries.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“The police department is saddened to learn that the Chatham resident involved in this past weekend’s motor vehicle crash has passed away,” the department said.

“Our thoughts are with the residents’ family during this difficult time.”

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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