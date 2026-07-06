Man who shot two in Hampton, New Hampshire was active-duty service member, authorities say

HAMPTON, N.H. — A man who shot two 20-year-olds early Sunday morning has been identified by officials as an active-duty service member.

The New Hampshire Attorney General said the suspected shooter who turned the gun on himself has been identified as 28-year-old Tyshawn Cooper.

Cooper was an active-duty member of the United States Navy who held the rank of Information Systems Technician Submarine Network Second Class and was assigned to the USS Hampton.

Cooper was residing in New Hampshire due to his military assignment.

The USS Hampton is currently undergoing maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

At around 1:19 a.m. officers responded to 29 Ocean Boulevard in Hampton, New Hampshire for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

At the intersection of P Street and Ashworth Avenue, Hampton Police Department officers made contact with Cooper, who matched the description of the person who shot the male and female.

During that interaction, police said Cooper pulled out a handgun and raised it, shooting himself head while an officer fired one gunshot contemporaneously.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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