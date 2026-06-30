FALL RIVER, Mass. — An Attleboro woman faced a judge Tuesday morning, accused of murdering her newborn son in 1985.

On January 26, 1985, a father and son were rabbit hunting on Fruit Street near Mansfield Airport when they discovered a partially frozen newborn in the snow.

According to prosecutors, the baby was born full-term. The Medical Examiner determined there were no significant injuries or defects and concluded that “Baby John Doe” had been alive for a short period before dying.

Attleboro woman accused of killing newborn son in 1985 appears in court

Mansfield Police, along with former Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan, paid for the baby’s funeral while the investigation was underway. Despite authorities’ efforts, however, no suspects were identified.

The case went cold for decades until 2022, when Mansfield Police partnered with the FBI and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit.

Using forensic genetic genealogy, investigators analyzed the baby’s DNA to build a family tree that ultimately led them to 59-year-old Dianne Curry Peck.

Prosecutors said Peck was a 17-year-old student at Mansfield High School in January 1985. During an interview with police, Peck allegedly admitted she had given birth to a child in the back seat of her ex-boyfriend’s car but claimed she gave the baby to him because he said he knew someone who could care for the infant.

Peck told investigators she never spoke to her ex-boyfriend again and believed she had given birth to a girl.

Prosecutors also said there is no evidence that anyone—including Peck’s ex-boyfriend, who died in 2020—knew she was pregnant.

Peck allegedly told investigators she gave birth on January 20, but prosecutors argued that timeline is inconsistent with the condition of the baby’s body and the freezing temperatures at the time.

According to the Medical Examiner, the infant had likely been in the woods for only about 12 hours before being discovered.

Peck was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Her next court hearing is scheduled for August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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