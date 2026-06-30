Investigation underway after reported assault, gunshots at shopping plaza on Berlin-Hudson line

There is a heavy police presence at the Highland Commons shopping plaza on the Berlin-Hudson line on Tuesday night after a report of an assault and shots fired.

Berlin police officers first responded to the shopping area around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress, Police Chief Eric Schartner told Boston 25 News.

While officers arrived, they were also alerted that there may have been gunshots fired.

“At this time, access to this area of Highland Commons remains closed,” Schartner said. “There is no ongoing threat to the community, and the public is asked to avoid the area while officers continue to process evidence and conduct the investigation.”

A row of businesses, including a Mooyah Burger, Jersey Mike’s and an LX Golf store, was blocked off as investigators from several different agencies swarmed the area.

Large police investigation underway at shopping plaza on Berlin-Hudson line

A large blue tent was set up in the parking lot; investigators from the district attorney’s office were on scene.

One witness told Boston 25 News that they saw someone lying on the ground, not moving.

Large police investigation underway at shopping plaza on Berlin-Hudson line

The Berlin Police Department, which is leading the investigation, has stated that they are on scene and that more information is forthcoming.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

The investigation at the shopping plaza comes as traffic crawled to a halt on 495 for a police investigation on the highway.

Video shared with Boston 25 shows law enforcement officials surrounding a silver truck on 495 in Lowell.



The highway is currently closed in both directions with traffic at a standstill.



STORY: https://t.co/RBmp8ugZRQ pic.twitter.com/i1eg1RyhYk — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 30, 2026

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