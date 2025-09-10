Market Basket board fires longtime CEO Arthur T. Demoulas after failed mediation

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Arthur T. Demoulas has been removed as president and CEO of the Tewksbury-based Market Basket grocery store chain.

Market Basket board chair Jay K. Hachigian announced in a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Wednesday that Demoulas was fired from his position after an “unsuccessful” mediation session in Delaware last week and a failed follow-up video conference on Tuesday.

“Despite extensive efforts by the board and Mr. Demoulas to come to terms, the mediation was not successful. The Market Basket board late yesterday voted unanimously to remove Arthur T. Demoulas as president and CEO of Market Basket,” Hachigian said in the statement. “The board has filed an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery in connection with the removal.”

Hachigian assured Market Basket workers and shoppers that the chain will not change its operations in the wake of Demoulas’ departure.

“Market Basket will not change its operations, profit-sharing, bonuses, or culture, and will continue to offer the best groceries at the lowest prices anywhere in New England, well into the future,” Hachigian said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Demoulas for comment on his firing, but has not yet heard back.

Demoulas, the longtime CEO of Market Basket, was put on leave in May after the company’s board accused him of planning a work stoppage.

In recent weeks, several other executives loyal to Demoulas have also been fired, including Joseph Schmidt and Tom Gordon, who were both banned from setting foot on the grocery store chain’s property.

Schmidt and Gordon called their firings a “pre-planned coup” spearheaded by the Demoulas sisters, who are majority shareholders in Market Basket.

Market Basket battle

The three Demoulas sisters, Frances Kettenbach, Glorianne Demoulas Farnham, and Caren Demoulas Pasquale, later voted to oust longtime board member Bill Shea, their brother’s last remaining ally.

The company’s board placed Demoulason on paid administrative leave on May 28 over allegations that he had been considering leading a work stoppage.

Hachigian, Steven Collins, and Michael Keyes are the only remaining board members, all of whom were appointed by the three Demoulas sisters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

