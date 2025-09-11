‘A terrifying experience’: Officials continue investigating after stabbing at Boston High School

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a student was stabbed inside a Boston high school on Wednesday.

“We are never okay with violence happening anywhere in our city and especially for our young people,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am wishing this student a very quick and speedy full recovery from what is a terrifying experience, and of course we need to make sure we’re providing every bit of support and accountability, so that students are safe everywhere in our city but especially in our classrooms.”

Boston Public School leaders say a 17-year-old student was stabbed by another student inside a hallway at Madison Park High School in Roxbury around noon on Wednesday, and the suspect took off.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Madison Park and John O’Bryant schools, which are on the same campus, were put into ‘safe mode’ for about half an hour.

“It’s not only dangerous for the students, but it’s also dangerous for the teachers,” said Sheina Guerrero, a parent.

Parents are concerned about the violence at this school.

Guerrero just moved to the neighborhood and says she’s hesitant to register her son for this high school because of the fights.

“I just feel like something needs to be done about it, maybe more security maybe them checking backpacks and making sure students don’t have any weapons even if it’s metal detectors anything like that just so that we can keep our kids safe,” said Guerrero.

BPS officials say the safety of students is their top priority, and they’re taking this very seriously.

The district will have its crisis response team on campus here for the rest of the week.

At this point, no one has been arrested for the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

