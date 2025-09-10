17-year-old hospitalized after stabbing at Boston high school

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing at a high school in Boston.

According to police, around 12:08 p.m., officers responded to 75 Malcolm X Blvd, Madison Park High School for reports of a person stabbed inside the building.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from one minor, non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred in a common hallway inside the school.

Officials tell Boston 25 that Madison and the O’Bryant schools had both been in safe mode because the buildings are on one campus.

The safe mode has since been lifted.

The suspect fled from the school, and no arrest have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group