Teen swimmer dies after being pulled from Foss Reservoir in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A teenage swimmer who was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a Framingham reservoir on Monday afternoon has died, authorities said.

The 18-year-old swimmer was pronounced dead after being pulled from Foss Reservoir, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Officers were called to Foss Reservoir just after 12:15 p.m. after learning a person who had been struggling in the water went under and didn’t resurface, according to Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley.

The swimmer was located after about 20 minutes, pulled to shore, and taken to Framingham Union Hospital.

Police claimed the water rescue was difficult due to limited accessibility by boat or on foot.

“They recovered an 18-year old male from the water,” said Framingham Police deputy chief Sean Riley. “[They] put him on one of our dive boats and immediately transported him while conducting CPR to a waiting ambulance to transport to our local hospital.”

The reservoir is not open to recreational swimmers, but police claimed it’s still a popular, dangerous location in the summer.

Riley claimed they get called to the reservoir multiple times a summer.

He added, “I just think people [overestimate] their swimming abilities, to be perfectly honest. I think they don’t realize that if you don’t know how to swim or wade water, you can go under pretty quick.”

Nearby residents like Cornell Robinson told Boston 25 he sees swimmers in the water regularly.

“It’s pretty dangerous,” he said. “I see kids often walking along the rail trail, jumping in the water or fishing in the water... It’s really sad, and anytime you hear something like that you feel bad.”

The identity of the 18-year old has not been released as of Monday night.

The Middlesex County DA’s office is heading the investigation.

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