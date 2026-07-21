The mother of an 18-year-old woman found dead inside a Mattapan home is speaking publicly for the first time, sharing her grief and her determination to seek justice for her daughter.

The teen, identified by her family as Yoseliani “Liani” Marte, was found Saturday inside a home on Malta Street in Mattapan. Property records show the home is owned by the husband of U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley. There is no indication from investigators that the property’s ownership is connected to Marte’s death.

Boston police responded to the home Saturday, where officers discovered the teen’s body. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Mother seeks justice after 18-Year-Old daughter found dead in Mattapan home

According to police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the teen died from a single gunshot wound. However, investigators say the manner of death remains under investigation.

Her mother, Elenie Ocasio, believes her daughter’s death was a homicide and says she knows who may be responsible, though police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests.

“This coward killed my baby. He put a gun to her head, took my baby in that house and left her to die,” Elenie Ocasio said.

She also questioned why no one called for help.

“Why not dial 911? Why not call mom?” she said.

Elenie Ocasio described her daughter as someone who was full of life, compassionate and always willing to help others. Friends knew the 18-year-old by the nickname “Liani.”

She said her daughter was not suicidal and believes the truth about what happened will eventually come out.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this. My daughter did not deserve this, and it’s all going to come out to light. Everything’s gonna come out,” she said.

Mother seeks justice after 18-Year-Old daughter found dead in Mattapan home

A growing memorial of candles and balloons now lines the sidewalk near the Malta Street home where Liani was found. Friends stopped by Monday to pay their respects and remember her.

Still processing her daughter’s death, Elenie Ocasio said the loss has yet to fully sink in.

“I’m in shock. I have not seen my baby. I have not seen her laid out yet. It has not hit me yet. I’m not grieving yet,” she said.

As of Monday night, no one had been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation.

“I’m hoping and I’m praying, and I’ll do my best to get justice for my daughter,” said Ocasio.

Boston police said they are still awaiting the official report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.

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