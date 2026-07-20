Former Crystal Springs employee facing charges after alleged assault captured on video in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An employee at Crystal Springs in Fall River has been charged with assault and battery on a disabled person.

Crystal Springs is an adult group home for individuals with developmental disabilities.

A video, taken by Carlos Melo, began circulating this past weekend of the alleged assault at Kennedy Park in Fall River.

According to Fall River police, the matter was investigated by the Department’s Patrol Bureau and has been reported to the Disabled Person Protection Commission (DPPC) for a follow-up.

The investigative efforts of the Patrol Bureau have resulted in an employee of Crystal Springs being charged with assault and battery on a disabled person.

Crystal Springs shared a statement with Boston 25 that reads:

“Crystal Springs is deeply concerned by the incident involving a former employee. As soon as we became aware of the incident, the employee was immediately removed from all contact with the individuals we support. All required notifications were made to law enforcement and appropriate oversight agencies and are cooperating fully with their investigations. The employee has been terminated. Our primary focus is the health, safety, and well-being of the individual involved. We have been in direct contact with their family and have implemented additional support and safeguards. The actions depicted in the video do not reflect the standards, values, or expectations of Crystal Springs or the compassionate care our employees provide every day. Because this matter remains under investigation, and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to comment further.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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