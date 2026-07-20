Teen swimmer rushed to hospital after being pulled from Framingham reservoir

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A missing teenage swimmer was rushed to the hospital after rescue crews pulled them from the water at a Framingham reservoir on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to Foss Reservoir just after 12:15 p.m. after learning a person who had been struggling in the water went under and didn’t resurface, according to Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley.

The victim, identified by Riley as an 18-year-old male, was located after about 20 minutes, pulled to shore, and taken to Framingham Union Hospital. Their name hasn’t been released.

Riley says the teen was swimming with about six friends when the incident unfolded.

While Foss Reservoir is a popular swimming area, Riley warned it can be dangerous because people often overestimate their swimming abilities.

Framingham search for missing swimmer

Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 that its air wing assisted with the search.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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