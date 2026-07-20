Family identifies teen found dead inside Mattapan home owned by husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley

BOSTON — Family and friends have identified an 18-year-old woman as the person found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Mattapan home.

The home is owned by the husband of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Although police have released few details, homicide investigators remained at the home throughout the weekend.

The house is a two-family home owned by Pressley’s husband. The home is currently listed for $1.15 million.

A spokesperson for Pressley’s office says neither Pressley nor her family were involved in the incident, and Pressley offers her deepest condolences to the family impacted.

“We got home and there were police coming down the street, they blocked off with crime tape over there and neighbors gathered around,” a neighbor said.

“I mean it’s sad, it’s really sad cause you know this neighborhood is a wonderful place to be.”

Family and friends held a vigil for the victim last night.

The manner of death remains under investigation, according to Boston police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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