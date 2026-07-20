New development emerges in ongoing investigation into Cyclospora outbreak

A new development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into a multistate cyclospora outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has determined that an earlier positive test result involving lettuce from Taylor Farms was a false positive, raising questions about whether the product was actually the source of the stomach illness outbreak.

The FDA announced that after retesting samples, none of the products tested positive for cyclospora. Taylor Farms said federal officials contacted the company and apologized for the incorrect test result.

Despite the updated findings, the FDA said it is continuing to test products from Taylor Farms as the investigation remains active.

Taylor Farms is also continuing its voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

The recall affects consumers in 27 states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. According to the company, the recalled lettuce was distributed between June 29 and July 16.

Officials emphasized that the recall only affects the iceberg lettuce listed in the notice. All other Taylor Farms products remain available for sale.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause intestinal illness, with symptoms that may include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Federal health officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak.

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