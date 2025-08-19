Teen involved in massive car meetup crashes into pole during Billerica police chase

BILLERICA, Mass. — A teen suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Billerica early Monday morning while attempting to evade an officer investigating reports of an illegal car meetup.

Officers were patrolling a shopping plaza at 480 Boston Road around 1 a.m. after learning an ongoing car meetup involving 30-40 vehicles was causing disturbances in several neighboring communities and headed to the area, according to Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost.

One officer located several cars that appeared to be part of the meetup near the shopping plaza and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on one of the vehicles for operating recklessly, but the driver allegedly refused to pull over.

Less than a minute after a pursuit began, the vehicle left the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole in the area of 572 Boston Road, according to Frost.

Video from the scene showed a mangled Volvo sedan entangled in downed power lines and splintered wood.

0 of 10 Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash Billerica crash

The driver, an 18-year-old Maine man, was rushed to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with life-threatening injuries. A passenger, a 25-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Road, a part of Route 3A, was closed in the area throughout the morning commute as investigators collected evidence and utility crews made repairs.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is helping the Billerica Police Department with an investigation into the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group