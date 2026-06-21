Delta flight executes ‘go around’ following traffic incident at Logan Airport

BOSTON — A Delta Airlines flight had to execute a go-around maneuver earlier on Saturday after being alerted to “potential traffic.”

The Delta Flight 2351 was arriving back in Boston from Dallas when, on descent, the crew had recieved an advisory from its onboard systems about potential traffic.

The flight crew worked with air traffic control and performed a go-around maneuver.

According to the FAA, a go-around maneuver is when an aircraft "discontinues the landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude and configuration to safely make another approach. The pilot and the air traffic controller are in full command of the situation."

“As nothing is more important than safety, the flight crew of Delta flight 2351 followed established procedures in coordination with Air Traffic Control and performed a go around on approach into Boston-Logan and landed safely,” said a Delta spokesperson.

The Delta flight, carrying 129 passengers and 6 crew members, was able to land at Logan Airport safely and let passengers out normally.

Boston 25 has reached out to the FAA for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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