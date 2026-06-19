BOSTON — The Tartan Army has certainly made Boston their home base during the World Cup, with some making a name for themselves as they explore the city.

If you open up Instagram, you’ve likely seen @giodoesinterviews.

The Scottish man behind the account is Giovanni Piacentini-Smith.

Since arriving for the World Cup, he’s been documenting his days.

Whether it’s a walk through Wal-Mart, his Dunkin order of iced vanilla latte, extra pump of vanilla, or his meals, Bostonians have become fans of Gio both online and in-person.

“Every morning, we’re just going to be getting up, heading into Boston, finding out where the madness is. But in reality, we’ve kind of just been taking everything as it goes,” said Gio, who is staying in Attleboro with a friend during the tournament.

Gio - a big fan of the Scottish soft drink IRN BRU - had an idea on Wednesday to gather people on Boston Common for the unofficial “World’s Largest American Tasting of IRN BRU.”

Bostonians did not disappoint.

Hundreds of people showed up to try the drink and meet Gio.

He commented, “It’s insane. It means a lot, I think.”

One of the people there was Joshua Grzegorzewski of Malden.

“I really appreciate what Giovanni’s been doing this week. He’s really brought some love back to the people. He’s shown us what the good parts of our city, what the good parts of our country are,” said Grzegorzewski.

He gave Gio his 2014 Boston Marathon pin, told him about the race the year after the bombing, and explained how Gio has brought that feeling back to Boston.

“[It] was the year Meb Keflezighi won, you know, the first American in decades to wear the laurel wreath, and it was again bringing everyone back together, showing us the joy, the love, and the resilience, and Giovanni’s really that. He’s brought that for Boston this week, and I just had to share that with him,” said Grzegorzewski.

Governor Maura Healey later made it official for Gio and declared that he broke the World Record for the Most Number of People Drinking IRN BRU at One Time.

“I think people are eager for happiness and positivity, and with my platform, I just try to bring people together,” said Gio as he continues to capture the hearts of the city.

Gio plans to be at the Scotland vs Morocco match on Friday in Foxboro.

He said he didn’t have tickets originally, but after his IRN-BRU tasting on Boston Common, the soda company hooked him up with a pair.

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