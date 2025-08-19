Serious crash on busy Billerica road snaps utility pole, downs power lines

BILLERICA, Mass. — An investigation and a cleanup are underway after a serious crash on a busy road in Billerica snapped a utility pole and downed power lines early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Boston Road between Lexington and Locke Roads.

Video from the scene showed a mangled Volvo sedan entangled in wires and splintered wood.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The Billerica Police Department warned neighborhood residents that Route 3A would be closed in the area through the morning commute.

National Grid was called in to assist with the cleanup efforts.

Boston Road in Billerica is shut down this morning between Lexington Rd and Locke Rd after a car hit a utility pole. The car still needs to be towed. National Grid is here with a new pole. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lLOygDU2KD — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 19, 2025

🚨Traffic Advisory🚨 Boston Road (Rt. 3A) is shut down between Lexington Road and Webb Brook Road/Wyman Road. We will update when road is back open! Posted by Billerica Police | MA on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

🚧🚧Traffic Advisory: Boston Road between Lexington Rd and Locke Rd is closed due to a downed utility pole on Bear Hill. Roadway will be closed during the morning commute. Use Allen Rd and Lexington Rd as alternate routes. BPD#99 — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) August 19, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

