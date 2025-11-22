Teen arrested in connection with 2024 murder of Stoughton student, police say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Boston police have arrested a teen in connection with a Mattapan murder that occurred over a year ago.
Police say a 16-year-old male was arrested just after noon on Friday in connection with the murder of Christian Cousins, a 17-year-old Stoughton student.
Cousins was shot and killed in the area Gladeside Avenue and Donwood Terrace in Mattapan on July 5, 2024.
A second student was also injured in the shooting.
The arrested teen had warrants out for his arrest on charges of murder, firearm used in a commission of a felony, assault and battery attempt with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
