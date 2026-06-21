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Police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Sherborn home

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Sherborn home
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

SHERBORN, Mass. — Sherborn police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in a residence on Prospect Street.

According to Sherborn police, officers and members of the Sherborn Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Prospect Street for reports of a stabbing.

Once there, first responders found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was given immediate aid on the scene and then taken to Pine Hill School, where he was then medflighted to a Boston hospital. His status remains unknown.

Police say that a suspect has been placed into custody and that the incident remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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