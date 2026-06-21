Police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Sherborn home

SHERBORN, Mass. — Sherborn police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in a residence on Prospect Street.

According to Sherborn police, officers and members of the Sherborn Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Prospect Street for reports of a stabbing.

Once there, first responders found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was given immediate aid on the scene and then taken to Pine Hill School, where he was then medflighted to a Boston hospital. His status remains unknown.

Police say that a suspect has been placed into custody and that the incident remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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