BOSTON — TD Garden traded the game-day experience Tuesday for a Thanksgiving tradition three decades in the making.

More than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness were welcomed inside the arena for a hot holiday meal as part of TD Garden’s 30th annual Table of Friends event.

Hundreds of dinner plates, volunteers and familiar faces in Boston sports came together to serve a meal with a mission that extends far beyond the holiday season.

“For many in our city, it’s a difficult time. Whether you’re missing someone at the table with you or times are just tough to get by, so we want to make sure that everyone in this city is together at one table,” Mayor Wu told Boston 25 News.

“We’re used to celebrating sports and hockey and basketball and concerts and everything. This is an opportunity to turn it into a community center,” said TD Garden President Glen Thornborough.

While a hot meal brought everyone together, the most meaningful thing served inside TD Garden Tuesday was compassion, a reminder that something as simple as sharing a meal can carry a much deeper meaning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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