High School Football: 2025 Thanksgiving rivalry games scores

Another year, another chapter added to the legacies of high school football rivalries across Massachusetts, as teams played in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchups across the state!

For many, Thanksgiving football is a tradition like no other, families getting together for the holidays to toss the pigskin around before indulging in food.

However, for high schoolers, it means a bit more, especially for seniors, as it may be the last time they get to play the sport.

Congratulations to all who played today.

Check out the scores of the games below, provided by the Boston Globe:

Westford 28, Acton-Boxborough 10

Amesbury 29, Newburyport 8

Andover 21, North Andover 6

Old Rochester 47, Apponequet 8

Arlington 32, Waltham 13

Ashland 48, Hopkinton 0

Bay Path 41, Assabet 0

Athol 28, Mahar 14

North Attleborough 21, Attleboro 6

Bartlett 50, Southbridge 6

Belchertown 17, Pathfinder 14

Norton 3, Bellingham 0

Beverly 34, Salem 8

Chelmsford 19, Billerica 12

St. Mary’s 38, Bishop Fenwick 6

Bishop Feehan 34, Bishop Stang 13

Blackstone Valley 28, Nipmuc 0

Catholic Memorial 48, BC High 27

Milton 31, Braintree 0

Bridgewater-Raynham 40, Brockton 12

TechBoston 8, Brighton 0

Blue Hills 30, Bristol-Plymouth 16

Newton North 14, Brookline 13

Bedford 15, Burlington 8

Doherty 44, Burncoat 6

Somerville 38, Cambridge 20

Archbishop Williams 52, Cardinal Spellman 0

Carver 22, Middleborough 21

Concord-Carlisle 32, Lexington 0

Gloucester 27, Danvers 7

Fairhaven 21, Dartmouth 14

Seekonk 18, Dighton-Rehoboth/Bristol Aggie 14

Medfield 48, Dover-Sherborn 8

Durfee 36, New Bedford 0

Marshfield 16, Duxbury 6

Chelsea 38, East Boston 6

East Longmeadow 28, Longmeadow 21

Easthampton 38, Northampton 18

English High 40, Boston Latin 30

Barnstable 49, Falmouth 6

Leominster 59, Fitchburg 6

Natick 33, Framingham 6

King Philip 49, Franklin 19

Franklin County Tech 45, Smith Vocational 0

Auburn 31, Grafton 29

Greater Lowell 30, Lowell Catholic 0

Diman 15, Greater New Bedford 13

Tyngsborough 22, Groton-Dunstable/NM 14

Hamilton-Wenham 42, Ipswich 26

Hingham 50, Scituate 0

South Hadley 33, Holyoke 0

Hudson 25, Marlborough 6

Cohasset 28, Hull 7

Atlantis at Joseph Case, 10 a.m.

KIPP 34, Lynn Tech 12

Central Catholic 56, Lawrence 8

Leicester 34, David Prouty 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 45, Newton South 20

Ayer Shirley 26, Littleton 20

Lowell 49, Haverhill 0

Lynn English 36, Lynn Classical 6

North Reading 49, Lynnfield 0

Essex Tech 28, Manchester Essex 21

Mansfield 13, Foxborough 10

Marblehead 29, Swampscott 22

Masconomet 42, Northeast 20

Mashpee 36, Sandwich 22

Malden 20, Medford 8

Medway 48, Millis 6

Methuen 33, Dracut 0

Milford 53, Taunton 29

Millbury 40, Oxford 22

Minuteman 12, Keefe Tech 6

Narragansett 44, Murdock 6

Clinton 52, Nashoba 21

Nashoba Valley Tech 37, Monty Tech 8

Nauset 50, Dennis-Yarmouth 24

Quincy 28, North Quincy 14

Northbridge 48, Uxbridge 13

Hanover 49, Norwell 8

Norwood 42, Dedham 0

Latin Academy 30, O’Bryant 0

Tri-County 51, Old Colony 14

Oliver Ames 36, Sharon 22

Palmer 20, Ludlow 6

Peabody 28, Saugus 26

Pentucket/Georgetown 26, Triton 0

Plymouth South 27, Plymouth North 21

Quabbin 35, Gardner 14

Ware 34, Quaboag 7

Winthrop 29, Revere 12

Rockland 41, Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale 7

St. Bernard’s 42, St. Paul 7

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 31, Malden Catholic 14

Shawsheen 49, Arlington Catholic 16

Silver Lake 29, Pembroke 22

Central High (R.I.) 28, Somerset Berkley 14

South Shore Voc-Tech 22, Southeastern 6

Reading 42, Stoneham 14

Canton 26, Stoughton 18

Tantasqua 39, Shepherd Hill 36

Cape Cod Tech 14, Upper Cape 6

Shrewsbury 21, Wachusett 14

Melrose at Wakefield, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Bourne 40, Wareham 14

Watertown 21, Belmont 12

Weston 10, Wayland 0

Wellesley 20, Needham 6

Maynard/AMSA 42, West Boylston 6

West Bridgewater 35, East Bridgewater 0

West Springfield 41, Agawam 40

Algonquin 34, Westborough 13

Westwood 22, Holliston 19

Weymouth 28, Walpole 19

Abington 43, Whitman-Hanson 7

Greater Lawrence 45, Whittier 40

Tewksbury 16, Wilmington 0

Winchester 28, Woburn 14

Worcester North 17, Worcester South 14

Worcester Tech 26, Abby Kelley Foster 6

Xaverian 21, St. John’s Prep 18

To learn about the upcoming Super Bowl matchups, visit here.

