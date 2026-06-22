Parole denied for man convicted of killing Mass. state trooper

AUBURN, Mass. — A man who was convicted of killing a Mass. state trooper back in 1983 has been denied parole.

63-year-old Jose Colon was convicted of the murder of state trooper George Hanna, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Auburn.

Colon was 20 years old at the time of the killing and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has since served over 40 years.

The sentence of life in prison changed due to a shift in Massachusetts law, bringing Colon before the parole board.

“I strongly opposed Jose Colon’s parole and am grateful that the Parole Board denied his request. More than four decades after Trooper George Hanna was brutally murdered while serving and protecting the people of Massachusetts, his loss continues to be felt by his family, fellow law enforcement officers and communities across our state,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“Today’s decision recognizes the magnitude of that loss and provides some measure of relief to those who have fought to ensure his memory is never forgotten. My heart is with the Hanna family, who have shown extraordinary strength in keeping Trooper Hanna’s legacy alive. Massachusetts will continue to honor his memory and the legacy of courage and duty he left behind.”

Healey submitted a letter to the parole board opposing Colon’s release and urging the board to recognize the lasting impact of Trooper Hanna’s murder on his family, fellow law enforcement officers and the people of Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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