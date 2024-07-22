Taunton mayor accused of biting husband, attacking him with gasket cleaner

TAUNTON, Mass. — The mayor of Taunton is facing criminal charges after police say she bit her husband and attacked him with a gasket cleaner during a fight at their home.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, 54, was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges including assault and battery on a family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

O’Connell, a former Republican state representative who currently serving in her third term as mayor, was arrested Friday night in connection with the alleged assault on her husband at their Worcester Street home, WPRI-TV reported.

The mayor’s husband, Ted O’Connell, told responding officers that “he and his wife were involved in an argument that ended up turning physical, according to court documents. Ted O’Connell also reportedly claimed his wife bit him on his left forearm and struck him on his right hand with a gasket cleaner, a tool with a chisel-end that is sharpened on the end and sides.

Ted O’Connell also alleged that his wife jumped on his car as he tried to leave their home, saying he and his wife had been feuding over a “marital issue.”

Taunton mayor's husband apologizes for calling police on his wife

Speaking with reporters outside of court following his wife’s hearing, Ted O’Connell was apologetic over everything that transpired.

“I apologize for calling the police, I apologize to my wife and the people of Taunton. It was a huge mistake,” he said.

Shaunna O’Connell refused to comment on the allegations against her as she walked out of court with her husband.

The mayor was released on personal recognizance. She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 12.

