Police: 19-year-old NH man charged after ‘intentionally’ causing deadly motorcycle crash

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured another driver on Wednesday night.

John Burke, 19, of Hudson, is charged with reckless manslaughter, negligent homicide, first degree assault with a deadly weapon (car), aggravated DUI causing serious bodily injury, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (car), witness tampering, and vehicular assault.

Litchfield Police Chief Daniel Jones initially said Burke was charged with 2nd degree murder, but then retracted the charge in an updated statement saying, “the 2nd degree murder charge is not being brought at this time.”

John Burke booking photo (Litchfield Police Department)

According to Litchfield Police, officers responded to a crash notification around 9:17 p.m. from Toyota Safety Connect, along with a 911 call, in the area of Route 102 between Cutler Road and Woodburn Road.

Arriving law enforcement agencies found that a Toyota Corolla, driven by Burke, and a Mitsubishi Outlander had been involved in a head-on collision.

Officers also located an unresponsive man wearing a helmet on the shoulder of the road, and his motorcycle in the wood line. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is not being released at this time.

Burke was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for minor injuries and the driver of the Mitsubishi was treated for minor injuries on scene and released.

Litchfield fatal crash (Litchfield Police Department)

According to authorities, a subsequent investigation of the crash determined the collision between Burke’s Toyota and the motorcycle was intentional.

Police say Burke pursued the motorcycle into the oncoming lane, causing the motorcycle to crash and Burke’s Toyota to collide with the Mitsubishi head-on.

Authorities also allege Burke was drunk at the time of the crash.

He will be arraigned at Merrimack District Court on Thursday.

As the incident remains under investigation, anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Litchfield Police Department or New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group