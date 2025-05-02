‘Will be deeply missed’: Roger Williams student dies while studying abroad in Italy

BRISTOL, R.I. — Rhode Island’s Roger Williams University is mourning the death of a student who died unexpectedly last week while studying abroad in Florence, Italy.

Paige Moreau, an architecture student in the university’s class of 2026, passed away on April 26 after she experienced a medical emergency, the university announced in a Facebook post.

Moreau was a resident assistant and building manager at the university’s Student Programs, Leadership, and Orientation office.

"Her leadership, mentorship, and spirit touched the lives of many," the university wrote in the post. “Paige will be deeply missed. As we mourn this profound loss, we stand together sending messages of love and support to her friends and family.”

Matt Silva, the senior project manager at the architectural firm Bisbano + Associates, Inc. in Providence, said in a statement that Moreau was set to return for a summer internship.

“Paige brought a breath of fresh air and perspective to our office, from her sudden picture taking, quips, great questions, and attention to detail,” Silva said. “She wasn’t shy to share her thoughts and opinions – a true architect in the making."

Moreau was a graduate of Lincoln High School, according to her LinkedIn profile.

