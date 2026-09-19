Taunton man accused of killing girlfriend held without bail

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Taunton was ordered to be held without bail.

Matthew Cruz, 37, pleaded not guilty to murder in court on Friday.

Prosecutors said Cruz choked his girlfriend, 37-year-old Shannon Smith of Bridgewater.

According to police, he then dragged her down the stairs of their townhouse on Allcot Circle.

Authorities said Cruz told police the pair was arguing over cheating accusations when he allegedly killed her.

Smith was transported to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said he has a history of assault and battery convictions and was out on bail at the time of his girlfriend’s death.

Cruz was accused of pushing his 75-year-old father to the ground in a prior case.

Authorities said his mother and ex-wife have also filed multiple restraining orders against him.

Cruz is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 15.

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