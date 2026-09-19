Groton house fire sparked by exploding lithium-ion batteries

GROTON, Mass. — A home in Groton caught on fire after lithium-ion batteries exploded on Thursday.

Firefighters said they responded to a home on Nashua Road shortly before 2 p.m. after a resident reported lithium-ion batteries had exploded.

The resident said flames and smoke were coming from the bedroom.

Residents were able to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.

Crews removed the batteries and charger from the home. Firefighters then wet them down and ventilated smoke from inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department reminded residents of the following safety tips:

Look for products that are listed or safety certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory to ensure they meet important safety requirements.

Only use the charging equipment that comes with the product.

Store batteries away from extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, exits, and anything flammable.

Charge larger devices (such as eBikes) away from your exit path and outside your home. Do not charge larger devices overnight.

Check battery-powered devices for damage or abuse such as swelling or punctures. Listen for unusual hissing or popping sounds. Watch out for excessive heat or a strange odor. If you notice any of these warning signs, stop using the lithium-ion battery-powered device immediately.

Responsibly dispose of old or damaged batteries by taking them to the nearest battery recycling center. Never discard batteries, chargers, or battery-powered devices in regular trash bins.

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