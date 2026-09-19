Haverhill police warn residents after coyote attack

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill police are asking residents to use caution after a man was bitten by a coyote Friday night.

Police said the man was reportedly bitten while trying to distract the coyote after he saw it headed toward a 2-year-old child.

His family said the coyote ran towards him and that’s when he was attacked.

They said he went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police asked residents in the neighborhoods near Briarwood Road to be aware when going outside.

The family said a neighbor tried using a chair to stop the coyote, but it ran away.

Officers said they believe it was struck by a vehicle before heading into the woods.

Boston 25 has reached out to police and Haverhill Animal Control for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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