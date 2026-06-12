Boston Stadium transforms into World Cup pitch ahead of first match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gillette Stadium, now known as Boston Stadium for the next month, isn’t a football field anymore — it’s been transformed into a soccer pitch.

Preparations are underway ahead of tomorrow night’s first match of the World Cup, Haiti vs Scotland.

Grounds crews are hard at work cutting the grass and making final adjustments.

The requirements for the playing surface are strict. FIFA mandates a natural grass pitch, cut to a precise length of nine-tenths of an inch.

Officials say that helps ensure the proper roll and bounce of the soccer ball throughout the match.

On Thursday, media members from around the world got their first look inside the stadium.

Reporters toured the locker rooms before walking out onto the pitch themselves.

FIFA officials say the goal is to create the perfect stage for the world’s best players to perform. Even members of the Scottish media covering the tournament say they’re impressed by the venue.

“When you see the size of the bowl and how huge it is, it’s intimidating. I feel like I’m a long way from Kansas.”

Another noticeable change beyond the FIFA World Cup branding is what’s being sold at concession stands.

Coca-Cola products will be available throughout the stadium instead of the Pepsi products fans typically see during Patriots games.

Kickoff for tomorrow night’s match is set for 9 p.m.

Stadium officials say gates will open three hours before kickoff and are encouraging fans to arrive early to allow plenty of time for security screening and entry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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