‘The man of this family’: Family of teen driver says he did not steal car before crash in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — Two teenagers died in a crash last Wednesday morning in Abington. 17-year-old Sebastian Hamilton and another teen whose name wasn’t released, were killed.

Three other teens ages 14-17 who were also in the car were seriously hurt when the car crashed into a tree on Washington St. Initial reporters from authorities say police tried to pull the car over as the red SUV was reported stolen. Police say the car took off after.

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Hamilton’s close family spoke exclusively to Boston 25 News’ Michael Raimondi on Sunday. They say Sebastian did not steal the car.

“The most sincere, honest and kind of innocent way about him,” Mary Ellen, Sebastian’s great aunt said. “He was the man of this family. Had to take that responsibility way too young.”

Mary Ellen spoke on behalf of Sebastian’s mother, Toni-Marie Hamilton, who did not want to speak on camera. Toni-Marie asked her Godmother to speak for the interview, which Mary Ellen said was the biggest ask of her life.

Sebastian and his younger sister Sienna lived with their mother in Weymouth. On Wednesday morning, Mary Ellen said a car pulled into the driveway and Sebastian went outside to greet his friends. Mary Ellen says the car belongs to a parent of one of the other kids in the car.

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“We got a kid that took mom’s keys and she didn’t know it. Took off in her car, and picked up some friends. Horn beeped outside; Sebastian goes out talks to some kids. Some were friends, some were just people he knew,” Mary Ellen said. “Next thing you know he gets in the car takes off and mom looks out the window and he’s gone.”

Sebastian spent summers at Mary Ellen’s lake house. She says he always put his family first.

“We’re not talking about gang members,” she said. “This is the kid next door that you throw the ball back because it came into your yard.”

He died the same day services began for his father, Matthew Hamilton, who died from sickness in June. Mary Ellen said Sebastian was set to speak the night of the crash.

‘Too much at once’: Family mourns teen killed in Abington crash amid recent family losses

“This is a boy who wanted to have closure for dad that night. Little did we know he’d be joining his dad that night.”

Three other teens were seriously hurt and were taken to Boston hospitals for treatment. Mary Ellen says their hearts go out to the family of the other teen who died, and her core family is praying the other kids pull through.

“To the family that has also lost a child our heart reaches out to you there is no one that knows how you feel more than the people in this family here. We are with you in this loss,” Mary Ellen said. “Every minute we wait and hope that we’ll hear progress from the children that are battling the results of what has happened. We could not possibly feel worse for you. We couldn’t.”

If you would like to donate to the family for funeral services, they created a GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/4cca7afe8

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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