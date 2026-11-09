Taking the MBTA? Major shutdown could add 25 minutes to your commute

BOSTON — Green Line riders face major disruptions as they begin the workweek, with service suspended on multiple branches as the MBTA carries out nine straight days of upgrades.

The shutdown began over the weekend, but Monday marks the first weekday commute affected by the closures.

Service is suspended on several portions of the Green Line beginning at North Station, with shuttle buses replacing trains in some areas.

Here’s how each branch is affected:

B Branch: Shuttle buses are replacing trains between North Station and Babcock Street.

C Branch: Shuttle buses are replacing service along the entire branch. Brandon Hall, Kent Street, and St. Mary’s Street stations are closed during the shutdown.

D Branch: Shuttle buses are running between North Station and Kenmore.

E Branch: There is no train or shuttle bus service between North Station and Heath Street. Riders can instead use the Route 39 bus, which will be fare-free during the disruption.

The MBTA warns that trips involving shuttle buses could take at least 25 minutes longer, so commuters should build extra time into their trips.

The shutdown is scheduled to continue through next Sunday.

The T says closing the affected sections for nine consecutive days will allow crews to complete several upgrades at once.

Among them is replacing an aging signal system dating to the late 1800s, when the first electric trolleys were put into service.

Riders should plan ahead and allow additional travel time throughout the week.

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