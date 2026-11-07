Green Line service suspended in parts of Boston for signal upgrades

BOSTON — Green Line riders will need to plan for alternative routes as service is suspended along several portions of the line for critical signal upgrades.

The MBTA says the suspension begins Saturday and will continue through Nov. 15.

There will be no Green Line service between North Station and Babcock Street, Cleveland Circle, Kenmore and Heath Street during the shutdown.

Riders will have to use shuttle buses to Copley and Back Bay. The MBTA is also encouraging riders to use the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station.

Officials say riders should allow extra time when traveling, as trips using shuttle buses could take at least 25 minutes longer than usual.

The MBTA says the temporary service changes will allow crews to complete critical signal upgrades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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