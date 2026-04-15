Fans concerned about possible fallout after FIFA bans World Cup tailgating at Gillette Stadium

FIFA officially announces that tailgating will not be allowed before matches held at the Boston Stadium.

Unlike other major events held at Gillette Stadium, there will be no tailgating before any of the World Cup matches.

Listed amongst the “Match Day Checklist” on the Boston Stadium World Cup website, it says no tailgating will be permitted. Specifically explaining it as eating and drinking around parked cars. It also explains that the rule is “per FIFA policy.”

“No tailgating, that’s ridiculous! That’s the whole point of, you know, sports, to enjoy, to tailgate before the game and turn up a little,” Tobi Olaofe said to Boston 25 News.

“No you can’t, especially New England fans, that’s what we do. We tailgate! That’s going to be like heartbreaking to some. It’s the world cup!” another fan said.

“As long as everyone is safe and there is no issues or security issues. I don’t see the big deal we do it all year round with the Patriots, why not this?” Olaofe said.

“FIFA, do better, please. Do better. You know you get to interact with people you normally wouldn’t you know drink a little have fun, it’s like a family community that gets us ready for the game to take that away?” she added.

Sebastian Zerpa works at one of the fast food restaurants at Patriots’ Place and after seeing what the Friendly Match brought with it, he’s one of many now wondering what the tens of thousands of fans will do before a match instead.

“It’s just the scale of it all. You know, it’s just so many people!” People he says are so used to being able to tailgate around the stadium.

“Especially this parking lot , I see so many people set up their own little spots. They have tents, they cook, and they all talk to each other. I’d hate to take that away,” Zerpa, explained.

This is as the Kraft Sports & Entertainment Group and Foxborough town officials met again Tuesday night. Continuing to prepare on a local level before hitting the world stage.

The two will be returning to the table Friday to discuss the annual entertainment license for the Kraft Sports & Entertainment Group. Town officials citing the FIFA World Cup agreement debate as an example for the need of new language in the proposed license.

When it comes to the no tailgating rule, Foxborough’s chief of police says it is less about ruining peoples’ fun and more about making sure they don’t miss the game of a lifetime.

“I’ll tell you right now, the barbeque police are not going to be out. Tailgating, if you stay too long because you want to finish that last drink, it could tie you up. If they think it takes a half hour to get into the stadium and to their seat and they wait until that very last moment, it’s going to destroy their experience.” Foxborough Police Chief Michael Grace explained.

FIFA is offering a Stadium Fan Experience before and after the matches, but that is for ticket holders only. Otherwise, fans should be ready to go straight through security and into the match.

Chief Grace says security will be tight and take much longer compared to other events at the stadium.

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