Swimmer in distress pulled from Duxbury Bay, taken to hospital

DUXBURY, Mass. — A swimmer has been hospitalized after being pulled from Duxbury Bay, the Duxbury Fire Department reports.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 PM, when reports came in of a swimmer in distress in Duxbury Bay off Bradford Road.

Bystanders had swum out and pulled the victim to shore, where an off-duty Duxbury police officer performed CPR until first responders arrived on scene.

The Duxbury harbormaster, members of the Duxbury police and fire department all worked together to transfer the swimmer to an ambulance, where they were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth.

No further updates are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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