Meet Dakota and Moose, an adorable bonded pair looking for a forever home.

This sweet duo is in need of a new family after they came to Paw Affection Dachshund Rescue after being surrendered by their owner.

Dakota is an 11.5-year-old girl who stays fit with a good round of zoomies! Once she’s finished her daily workout, her favorite place is curled up next to her person for a good snuggle.

Moose is 15 and has mastered the art of enjoying the simple things in life: eating, napping, and snuggling! He knows that life is better with a full belly, a cozy place to snooze, and someone nearby to shower him with affection.

Dakota and Moose share a special bond and are looking for a family who will open their hearts and home to both of them.

For more information and to apply to adopt them, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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