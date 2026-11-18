An investigation is underway after a teen was struck by a Boston Public School bus on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the corner of Walnut Avenue and Dale Street around 3:45 p.m. for the reported crash.

Officers found that a school bus had struck a 16-year-old female riding a bike and had driven away.

The girl was alert and conscious and declined medical treatment.

Officers later found the bus.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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