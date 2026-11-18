An investigation is underway after a teen was struck by a Boston Public School bus on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the corner of Walnut Avenue and Dale Street around 3:45 p.m. for the reported crash.
Officers found that a school bus had struck a 16-year-old female riding a bike and had driven away.
The girl was alert and conscious and declined medical treatment.
Officers later found the bus.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group