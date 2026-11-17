In a major step toward changing how Massachusetts compensates people who are wrongfully convicted, the state senate passed a bill that would eliminate the $1M cap on damages for people who are exonerated and establishes compensation based on the time they spent behind bars.

James Watson was exonerated in November 2020, and for him, freedom came after 41 years behind bars. He believes no amount of money can give him back the decades he lost, but he hopes this bill is a step toward giving wrongfully convicted people a fair chance at starting over.

Watson spent decades waiting for a judge to overturn his murder conviction and dismiss all charges, which happened on Nov. 5, 2020. Though getting out of prison didn’t mean getting his life back.

“There’s no such thing as getting your life back. They took it. Everything that was precious to you, they took it. All the moments. All the dreams you had. They took it,” Watson said.

Massachusetts lawmakers are taking up a change they say could make a difference for people in his position.

The senate passed a bill Monday removing the states $1M cap on compensation for wrongful convictions. Under the proposal, courts or juries could award $115,000 for every year someone was wrongfully imprisoned, plus additional compensation for time spent under wrongful supervision.

“It’s a beginning, that’s what it is. It’s a beginning because in the first place, they shouldn’t be having to go through this, looking for compensation, because they shouldn’t have ever been put in this position to be sent to prison for something they did not do,” Watson said.

The bill also calls for the state to help connect exonerees with services like housing and healthcare.

Lead sponsor of the bill, Sen. Patricia Jehlen says it’s only right.

“Imagine getting out with no resume, no healthcare insurance, no identification,” Sen. Jehlen said. “Nobody can say we don’t owe a moral debt to these people whose freedom we’ve taken away for decades for no reason.”

Watson looks forward to seeing how the bill progresses, as he spends his time working to support others navigating life after wrongful incarceration, with the organization he founded, Confronting Justice Inc.

He said that work is important to him because “the justice system isn’t just.”

The bill now heads to the house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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