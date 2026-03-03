25 Investigates: New filing alleges MSP supervisor knew about alcohol in deadly trooper crash

WOBURN, Mass. — A new court filing from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has revealed that a State Police supervisor may have known for nearly two years that a fellow detective was allegedly driving drunk during a 2023 crash that later resulted in a fatality.

37-year-old Angelo Schettino, a special Olympian from Saugus, died a month after the crash.

The disclosure was made in a murder case Quigley investigated in Lowell, with defense attorney William Dolan telling Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel, “a cover-up is unraveling” within the Massachusetts State Police.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office had previously stated that none of her employees were aware of specific details regarding Sgt. Scott Quigley’s December 12, 2023, crash in Woburn.

However, in a notice filed March 2, 2026, the Commonwealth revealed that an “unsworn, non-attorney employee” recently came forward with a different story.

The employee reported that in the late spring or early summer of 2024, State Police Lt. Anthony Delucia mentioned hearing that Sgt. Quigley’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .11 at the time of the crash—nearly one and a half times the legal limit.

The employee further alleged that Lt. Delucia stated Quigley had been drinking at “Teresa’s,” a restaurant in Woburn, with another trooper prior to the incident.

Lt. Anthony Delucia is a homicide investigator assigned to the Middlesex D.A.’s Office.

Attorney Dolan, who represents accused murderer Channa Phan in Lowell, is fighting for more transparency regarding Quigley’s history and credibility.

Quigley investigated the Phan case, which was derailed during jury empanelment due to the revelations of his 2023 crash.

Dolan has accused the MSP of intentionally withholding “incredibly damaging” cruiser dash-cam footage and providing “conflicting disclosures” about who knew what and when.

During a court hearing Tuesday in Lowell, Dolan argued for the release of the unnamed Middlesex employee’s identity.

‘It is now a proven fact that the MSP acted intentionally when it covered up Sgt. Quigley’s crash’, Dolan wrote in a filing.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has retained retired Superior Court Justice Thomas Drechsler to conduct an independent investigation into the office’s handling of the matter.

Additionally, the entire incident and subsequent actions of all involved parties have been referred to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation.

The Massachusetts State Police have not yet commented on the allegations involving Lt. Delucia, and a decision is currently pending on whether the MSP will face sanctions for failing to turn over the dash-cam video earlier in the proceedings.

In the dash-cam video, an unidentified trooper tells Sgt. Jennifer Penton, the trooper assigned to investigate the crash, “Unless he’s shi**aced, I’m not worried about it.”

The footage also appears to show that Penton was steered away from the hospital following the collision.

According to the audio, Sgt. Penton was told by a superior that Quigley was undergoing a CAT scan and was unavailable for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

