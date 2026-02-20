Family attorney speaks out after Mass. State Police troopers suspended for death of recruit

The lawyer for the family of the State Police recruit who died during training is speaking out.

Earlier this month, four State Troopers were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, but an arraignment date has not been set.

Attorney Louis Aloise tells Boston 25’s Bob Ward that the family of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, the pain of losing him is deep.

“Every major development reopens the wounds,” he said.

Enrique died, during boxing exercises at the State Police Training Academy in New Braintree in September 2024.

Four Mass State Troopers, including a Training Academy Lieutenant, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

This week, the State Police, after duty status hearings, suspended all four troopers with pay.

“Now they are suspended with pay what do you think about that?” I asked attorney Aloise.

“Well, that’s not uncommon,” he said. “They’ve been charged but not convicted of anything. So, it is not unusual at all that they will be suspended with pay.”

Indictments against the troopers were revealed at a news conference on February 9th, but they still have not yet been arraigned.

The delay does not concern Attorney Aloise

“If the idea was to try to have an arraignment where all four individuals could be arraigned at the same time, as opposed to separate proceedings. They may take a little longer to coordinate all those schedules,” he said.

In September, it will two years since Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s death, retired Boston Police Chief Dan Linskey tells me, in law enforcement circles, the lengthy investigation of what happened at the Training Academy is being closely watched.

“How closely is law enforcement in Massachusetts watching this all play out?” I asked.

“It’s not just law enforcement in Massachusetts, Bob, it’s law enforcement throughout the country. You know, police training academies are going on in 50 states, if not more,” Linskey said.

It could easily take more than a year before this criminal case works its way through the court system

Attorney Aloise tells me Enrique’s family is being very patient, to make sure justice is served.

