Suspects charged in NYC explosive plot, allegedly wanted attack bigger than Boston Marathon bombing

Police in New York say the two men who threw explosives near a crowd this weekend wanted to carry out a bombing like the one at the Boston Marathon in 2013, ‘only bigger.’

“It’s extremely concerning, and it revictimizes every one of our victims and spectators who was there that day right and that’s exactly their intent to try to spread terror and fear,” said Dan Linskey, Boston 25 Security analyst.

Police held a press conference Monday in New York after the two men were charged for throwing explosives near a protest by the mayoral mansion.

“He also told investigators that he had hoped to carry out an attack even bigger than the Boston marathon bombing which he noted resulted in only 3 deaths,” said Jessica Tisch, New York City Police Commissioner.

Police say the suspects admitted they were motivated by ISIS, similar to the Boston bombers.

“This was not random violence, this was a planned attack motivated by extremist ideology and inspired by a violent, foreign terrorist organization,” said Tisch.

“That was an extremely dangerous event that occurred there and quite frankly everyone is lucky that we don’t have massive injuries occurring from those explosions,” said Linskey.

Investigators say the suspects used a jar-sized device filled with a bomb-making chemical called TATP.

Linskey says that’s no joke.

“That is an extremely highly volatile highly explosive component that does massive destruction,” said Linskey.

Linskey says it’s possible the explosive didn’t go off because of the wet ground from the snow, but he says this should be a serious reminder to law enforcement to step up their bomb detection methods at big events like the Boston Marathon next month.

“What we want to do is encourage more people to be on the finish line of the marathon because that’s exactly what they’d like us to do – stay away to be fearful of them and to change our way of life,” said Linskey.

Linskey hopes even more people will continue to cheer on all the runners in Boston next month who are also supporting so many charities, and of course if you see anything suspicious in the crowd, always alert police.

