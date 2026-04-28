Natick officer charged with assault and battery, suffocating his fiancé

HOLLISTON, Mass. — A Natick officer was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly suffocated his fiancé with a pillow and made statements threatening to harm himself if he lost his job.

The Natick officer, identified as Jackson Dwyer, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a household member, strangulation or suffocation, and witness intimidation.

According to a police report obtained by Boston 25, Holliston police received a call around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday to a residence and found Dwyer’s fiancé who was visibly upset. She claimed the two had been together for four years.

She indicated that he had left on foot, and when asked what happened, she stated that they had been involved in a fight and Jackson had “beat the crap out of me.”

He also allegedly told his fiancé if he lost his job, he would kill himself.

The victim told officers the two had got into a verbal altercation that had started over an incident involving the two dogs in the house.

She stated after going back and forth, Jackson pushed her onto the couch, and she had fallen onto her left side. He then allegedly got on top of her.

The victim said he then allegedly grabbed a pillow and placed it on the back of her head, using his left forearm across the pillow. He then allegedly pressed her head into the couch until she couldn’t breathe. He was also screaming, “Shut up. Shut up.”

“I was screaming for him to stop and to get off,” she said.

“It was like he was trying to subdue a subject,” the police report states.

The victim said she did not fully lose the ability to breathe but she did have difficulty to breathing while he was on top of her, as she is also asthmatic.

The victim said she kicked him and they fell on the floor, where he allegedly placed a hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

She then bit his hand, and he took her phone. He would not let her leave as he was allegedly blocking the door. The victim said he then left and grabbed the car keys, and she convinced him to not take his gun.

Officers soon discovered that Ring footage that potentially could have captured the altercation was deleted by Jackson.

Several times the victim said, “I should have never called 911 because now he’s going to hurt himself,” as he had allegedly made multiple statements in the past about killing himself in regard to losing his job. The victim indicated they had verbal fights in the past, but nothing physical.

A BOLO was issued for Dwyer. Shortly after the victim was able to get him on the phone to speak to an officer. He was taken into custody, and police took all guns, magazines, and ammunition from his home.

Dwyer appeared in Framingham District Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on personal recognizance and cannot contact the victim in this case.

Boston 25 has reached out to Natick Police Department to confirm the status of his position at the department and is awaiting a response back. A post on social media indicates he joined the Natick Police Department back in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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