Suspects charged in ‘chaotic’ street takeover that targeted police in Randolph to face a judge

QUINCY, Mass. — More than a dozen suspects charged in connection with a chaotic street takeover that obstructed traffic and targeted police in Randolph are expected to appear in court Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Randolph police this week released dash‑camera video from the chaotic incident, which happened on Oct. 5, 2025, showing masked men and women surrounding a patrol cruiser, climbing on top of it, banging on the vehicle, and lighting fireworks from the hood while cars spin donuts in the background.

“It was chaotic, a tough situation for that officer that night,” Marag said. “When I first saw the video, it gives you that sick feeling.”

Investigators believe more than 100 people may have been involved, blocking an intersection as the scene unfolded. Police said the officer who first arrived remained inside the cruiser and was not physically injured.

According to investigators, members of the same group were later involved in a similar takeover in Boston, where a police cruiser was torched and totaled.

Authorities said a months‑long investigation involving surveillance video, social media, and multiple communities led to charges against 17 people, all 31 years old or younger. None of the suspects are from Randolph, police said, with some traveling from as far away as Maine and New York.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag described the takeover as a dangerous situation and said it posed a risk to officers and the community.

“They are coming to our community to make it unsafe,” Marag said, adding that social media has played a role in organizing such events.

Marag said he is also pushing for stronger legislation to hold those who plan and take part in street takeovers more accountable.

“Street takeovers create extremely dangerous situations for responding officers, for people traveling through the area, and for residents who live nearby,” Marag said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.

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