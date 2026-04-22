Police announce arrests months after a large street takeover in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Newly released dashcam video from Randolph police shows the chaos that erupted during a street takeover in October of 2025.

“It was chaotic a tough situation for that officer that night. I don’t wish that on any law enforcement officer,” Chief Anthony Marag said.

Police Chief Anthony Marag announced the arrests of 17 people in connection with the coordinated takeover.

The result of a months-long investigation that spanned several communities and social media platforms.

“It took a long time to put the pieces together. We pulled business surveillance, we checked other cameras from other communities, pulled search warrants...” he explained.

Investigators believe members of the same group hit Boston after Randolph and torched a police cruiser there.

“...that cruiser could have been engulfed just like you saw in Boston,” he said.

The chief, giving credit to the responding officer for keeping his composure and knowing not to get out of the cruiser.

“It gives you that sick, sick feeling about what could have happened and I commend that officer. He did amazing work, keeping his composure. We are lucky that was a seasoned officer. He’s a US army veteran, he just came back from deployment a few months before that.”

“He was outnumbered you cannot get out of a cruiser there with a swarming crowd and then with the fireworks you don’t know if that’s gunfire or fireworks with smoke billowing through,” he added.

Not one of the people now facing criminal charges is from Randolph. Police say some of them are from as far away as New York and Maine.

“They are coming to our community to make it unsafe it’s not fair to our community or our police officers but social media is a powerful thing,” Chief Marag said.

The chief says even the spectators are putting themselves in danger.

“... where they are doing a donut and it slides out and people are filming and they are getting struck and killed and are seriously injured.”

He’s now joining the push for legislation that would call for harsher punishments and consequences for those planning and participating in street takeovers."

“To anyone who thinks this is car enthusiasts you’re wrong you’re absolutely wrong this is a public safety issue where ppl can get seriously hurt and there has to be an end in sight and we are going to start addressing it.”

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