Missing Massachusetts hiker found dead on New Hampshire mountain

LACONIA, NH — A missing hiker from Massachusetts was found dead on a NH mountain.

According to NH Fish and Game, on Tuesday, around 8:45 a.m., officials were notified of an overdue hiker in Franconia Notch.

Kent Wood, 61 of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, had driven to the Lafayette Campground in Lincoln on Friday, April 17th, to camp and hike for the weekend.

Officials say he started hiking Saturday morning, April 18th, with warm temperatures and clear skies. The last contact family or friends had with Wood was on Saturday afternoon.

​After two days of not hearing from Wood, his family became concerned and called officials.

Wood was prepared for warmer conditions, not for the 3-5 inches of snow that had fallen between Sunday and Monday in the Franconia Notch area.

A search area started on Tuesday morning, and around 7:41 p.m., Wood was found dead 5.5 miles from his vehicle on a remote section of the Kinsman Pond Trail in Lincoln.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is reminding hikers that it’s still winter in the mountains, with deep snow, cold temperatures, and freezing conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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